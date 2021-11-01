Analysts Set Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) PT at $7.67

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

FSM stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.00. 2,289,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,980,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 781.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

