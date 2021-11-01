Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of 122.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.02 million.Broadstone Net Lease also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.300-$1.320 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BNL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 698,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,387. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. Research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BNL. Truist Securities downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Broadstone Net Lease to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

