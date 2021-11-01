MakeMyTrip Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,573 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,759% compared to the typical daily volume of 90 call options.

Shares of MMYT stock traded up $1.30 on Monday, reaching $32.97. 1,491,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,383. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.68. MakeMyTrip has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 507.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMYT. Citigroup increased their price target on MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

