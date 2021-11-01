ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €13.64 ($16.05).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZIL2. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.80 ($15.06) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

ElringKlinger stock traded up €0.11 ($0.13) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €12.21 ($14.36). 102,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,628. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €12.51 and its 200-day moving average is €13.92. ElringKlinger has a 12 month low of €8.50 ($10.00) and a 12 month high of €18.18 ($21.39). The stock has a market cap of $773.63 million and a P/E ratio of 20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.04.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

