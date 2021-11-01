Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTL. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday.

MTL stock traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,755. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 17.69. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$8.89 and a 12 month high of C$14.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.56%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

