Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Receives $56.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PDS traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $44.36. The stock had a trading volume of 26,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,891. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $590.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 3.18.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.60) earnings per share. Precision Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

