ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). ImmunoGen posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 243.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.03 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 106.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen by 771.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 125,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 111,393 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 238,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ImmunoGen by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after buying an additional 82,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,627,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,582. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.33. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

