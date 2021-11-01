Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.92-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $394-402 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.16 million.Kforce also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.920-$1.000 EPS.

NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $1.82 on Monday, reaching $66.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,983. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.06. Kforce has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.31 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kforce will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $964,710.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,808 shares of company stock valued at $4,722,285. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kforce stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Kforce worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.