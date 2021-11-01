Vertcoin (VTC) Price Hits $0.67 on Major Exchanges

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $42.15 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 35.7% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,233.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,329.54 or 0.07070567 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.39 or 0.00322360 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $590.15 or 0.00963781 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00087560 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $270.23 or 0.00441319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.00267427 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 62,474,497 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

