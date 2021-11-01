DDKoin (DDK) One Day Volume Hits $29,869.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. DDKoin has a total market cap of $936,269.12 and $29,869.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00072215 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010129 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007580 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005758 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003211 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003542 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

