Zacks: Analysts Expect Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Community Trust Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $4.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director M Lynn Parrish bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $164,080. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth $128,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTBI traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.78. The company had a trading volume of 31,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.85. Community Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

