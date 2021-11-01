Analysts Expect F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.18 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) will announce sales of $7.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the lowest is $2.35 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full year sales of $5.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 million to $14.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for F-star Therapeutics.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.15).

FSTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSTX. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $15,045,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $7,110,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1,159.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 407,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,436,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSTX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,626. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12. F-star Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

