DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.08.

DMAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. purchased 20,322 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $62,794.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Pilnik purchased 15,000 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 55,322 shares of company stock valued at $184,545 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAC. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. 18.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DMAC traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $4.09. 86,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.50. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

