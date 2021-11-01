Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Kennametal updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE KMT traded up $1.44 on Monday, hitting $41.19. 937,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Kennametal alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kennametal stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 1,140.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705,078 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.92% of Kennametal worth $27,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.