Realty Income (NYSE:O) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.84-3.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.85. Realty Income also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.550-$3.600 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.20.

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,383,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,388. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.16. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.58, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

