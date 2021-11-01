Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,933,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.85. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $114.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.60.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

