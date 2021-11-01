-$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.84) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.98). Insmed posted earnings of ($1.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year earnings of ($3.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($2.41). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 121.93% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Insmed by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period.

INSM stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.05. 973,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 2.22. Insmed has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.53.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

