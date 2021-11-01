Offshift (XFT) Hits Market Capitalization of $14.04 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.43 or 0.00005599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $14.04 million and $89,803.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,247.92 or 1.00023895 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00060406 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00042006 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.10 or 0.00735050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,095,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

