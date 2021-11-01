$30.01 Million in Sales Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to post $30.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.12 million to $30.90 million. Bridgewater Bancshares posted sales of $25.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year sales of $113.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.33 million to $113.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $124.38 million, with estimates ranging from $124.20 million to $124.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BWB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, CTO Mark E. Hokanson purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Jayne Crocker purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,920 shares of company stock worth $373,000 over the last ninety days. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,954,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after buying an additional 85,551 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 25,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 29,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $18.65. The company has a market cap of $520.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.75.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

