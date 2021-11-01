Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.70-$2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.0-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.02 billion.Leggett & Platt also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.700-$2.800 EPS.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.10. 780,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,553. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leggett & Platt stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Leggett & Platt worth $47,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

