Tripio (TRIO) Trading 7.8% Lower This Week

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Tripio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Tripio has a total market cap of $2.80 million and $644,559.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tripio has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tripio Profile

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

