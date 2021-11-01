Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Receives $11.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIRDF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.08. 1,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.80. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $8.47.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

