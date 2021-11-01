PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 25th.

PPD stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $47.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,657. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.37. PPD has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $47.39.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPD will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPD by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPD during the second quarter worth about $225,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PPD during the second quarter worth about $11,983,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of PPD by 14.1% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of PPD by 6.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

