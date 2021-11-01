Chia Network (XCH) Trading Down 4.5% This Week

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for $143.50 or 0.00235639 BTC on major exchanges. Chia Network has a total market cap of $227.05 million and approximately $20.70 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chia Network has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chia Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00080936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00075807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.92 or 0.00104961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,862.63 or 0.99939159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,276.33 or 0.07021925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00022718 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XCHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.