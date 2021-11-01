Zacks Investment Research Lowers DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) to Strong Sell

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DZS Inc. is a provider of edge access, 5G transport and enterprise communications platforms. DZS Inc., formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc., is based in Plano, Texas. “

Get DZS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 250,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05. DZS has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $23.48.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.45 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DZS by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 356,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DZS by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 113,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DZS by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 814,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after acquiring an additional 78,274 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in DZS during the 1st quarter valued at $9,281,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in DZS by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 483,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DZS

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DZS (DZSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.