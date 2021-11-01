UGAS Hits Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Over the last week, UGAS has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One UGAS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $324,108.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00051323 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.62 or 0.00225982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00096799 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

