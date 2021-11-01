iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $70.81

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.81 and last traded at $71.15, with a volume of 111925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.04.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

