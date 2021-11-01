Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $217.03

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $217.03 and last traded at $217.03, with a volume of 340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $217.03.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.64. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

