-$1.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.86) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.17) and the highest is ($1.32). Sarepta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.50) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.27) to ($5.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($6.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.22) to ($2.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.93) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,456,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,661,000 after purchasing an additional 90,302 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,187 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.6% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,576,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 721,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,065,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $80.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.33. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $65.30 and a 1 year high of $181.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.