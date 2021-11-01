$5.23 EPS Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) to post earnings of $5.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.84. Cigna posted earnings per share of $4.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year earnings of $20.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.05 to $20.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $22.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.19 to $25.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 EPS.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.19.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.89. Cigna has a 52 week low of $167.61 and a 52 week high of $272.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

