Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $525-565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.54 million.Douglas Dynamics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.400-$1.900 EPS.

Douglas Dynamics stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.28. 135,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,045. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.41. The firm has a market cap of $994.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.81. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 18th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.59%.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Douglas Dynamics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Douglas Dynamics worth $5,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

