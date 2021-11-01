Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Cirrus Logic updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.75. 796,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,718. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.23. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.34.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CEO John Forsyth purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,983.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $39,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,155.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.