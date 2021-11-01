Analysts Set Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) PT at $62.00

Shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WRBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE WRBY traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.07. The stock had a trading volume of 885,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,201. Warby Parker has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $59.78.

In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased 242,924 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.41 per share, for a total transaction of $13,217,494.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Warby Parker stock. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,000.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

