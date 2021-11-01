yieldwatch Price Tops $0.21 (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 1st. One yieldwatch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges. yieldwatch has a market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $60,035.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, yieldwatch has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00079997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00075626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00104916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,863.88 or 1.00239323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,261.91 or 0.07019128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00022693 BTC.

yieldwatch Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,614,944 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

yieldwatch Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yieldwatch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yieldwatch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yieldwatch using one of the exchanges listed above.

