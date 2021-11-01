Cappasity (CAPP) Reaches Market Cap of $2.94 Million

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Cappasity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cappasity has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and $54,044.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cappasity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00051303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.92 or 0.00223849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00096872 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Cappasity

Cappasity is a coin. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 865,795,081 coins and its circulating supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cappasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cappasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.