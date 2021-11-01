Squirrel Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11,541.00 (NUTS)

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00001696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Squirrel Finance has a market cap of $1.73 million and $11,541.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00051303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.92 or 0.00223849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.82 or 0.00096872 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Squirrel Finance

Squirrel Finance (CRYPTO:NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 1,682,450 coins and its circulating supply is 1,682,321 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Squirrel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Squirrel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

