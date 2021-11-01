$147.27 Million in Sales Expected for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will report sales of $147.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.90 million to $152.00 million. Renasant reported sales of $170.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year sales of $645.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $626.60 million to $661.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $603.95 million, with estimates ranging from $579.40 million to $629.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 21.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RNST shares. Truist lowered their price objective on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 1,074.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the second quarter worth $112,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the first quarter worth $202,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the first quarter worth $227,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RNST stock traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $38.87. 299,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.27. Renasant has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average is $38.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.