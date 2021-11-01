-$0.13 EPS Expected for Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) will report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. Caladrius Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Caladrius Biosciences.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 3,340.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 583.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 271,615 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 398.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,460,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 414,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 40,958 shares during the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.17. 275,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,140. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $69.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.04. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $4.89.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

