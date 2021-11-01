TurtleNetwork Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last Week (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 1st. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $609.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

