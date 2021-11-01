CheesecakeSwap Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $53,776.00 (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market capitalization of $644,138.04 and $53,776.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CheesecakeSwap Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00080402 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00076631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00104192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,824.21 or 0.99276999 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,316.27 or 0.07044992 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022718 BTC.

About CheesecakeSwap Token

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CheesecakeSwap Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CCAKEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CheesecakeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CheesecakeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.