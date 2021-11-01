NANJCOIN Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (NANJ)

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. During the last week, NANJCOIN has traded down 86.9% against the dollar. One NANJCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NANJCOIN has a market cap of $906,532.35 and $189.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00051664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.94 or 0.00223510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.22 or 0.00096666 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About NANJCOIN

NANJ is a coin. It launched on February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 coins. NANJCOIN’s official message board is nanjcoin.com/blog . NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NANJCOIN is a hybrid ERC20/223 standard Ethereum token. ERC20 is currently the most common standard used by Ethereum tokens, however, ERC223 is getting attention as an upwardly compatible and improved version of the ERC20 standard. ERC223 tokens are unaffected by the ERC20 defect in which users’ tokens become unusable if accidentally sent to the contract address. A change in specifications has also led to processing fees for ERC223 tokens sent to contract addresses being halved. As the ERC223 standard is compatible with ERC20, ERC223 is also compatible with the multitude of services and tools available for ERC20 tokens. Future merits include its planned ability to function with revolutionary technologies likes Raiden and Plasma. ERC20/223 hybrids have the ability to send airdrops quickly to large numbers of people with minimal fees, perform lockups, and attach messages to transactions. “

Buying and Selling NANJCOIN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NANJCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NANJCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

