salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $5,967,600.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.38, for a total transaction of $5,967,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 1st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.72, for a total transaction of $6,034,400.00.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.07, for a total transaction of $5,941,400.00.
- On Monday, October 25th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $5,868,800.00.
- On Friday, October 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.21, for a total transaction of $5,824,200.00.
- On Wednesday, October 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total transaction of $5,803,400.00.
- On Monday, October 18th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total transaction of $5,828,800.00.
- On Friday, October 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.52, for a total transaction of $5,830,400.00.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.24, for a total transaction of $5,664,800.00.
- On Monday, October 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.92, for a total transaction of $5,498,400.00.
- On Friday, October 8th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $5,478,600.00.
Shares of CRM traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $302.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,822,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,565. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.04. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $304.86.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $769,163,000 after buying an additional 58,096 shares in the last quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 201,338 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,658,000 after buying an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,372,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, FBN Securities increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
