salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $5,967,600.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.38, for a total transaction of $5,967,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.72, for a total transaction of $6,034,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.07, for a total transaction of $5,941,400.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $5,868,800.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.21, for a total transaction of $5,824,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total transaction of $5,803,400.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total transaction of $5,828,800.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.52, for a total transaction of $5,830,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.24, for a total transaction of $5,664,800.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.92, for a total transaction of $5,498,400.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $5,478,600.00.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $302.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,822,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,565. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.04. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $304.86.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $769,163,000 after buying an additional 58,096 shares in the last quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 201,338 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,658,000 after buying an additional 20,740 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,372,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, FBN Securities increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

