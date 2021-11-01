$50.90 Million in Sales Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to report $50.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings. Cutera posted sales of $39.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year sales of $218.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $218.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $238.35 million, with estimates ranging from $236.90 million to $239.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $58.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:CUTR traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,996. The company has a market capitalization of $779.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.75 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.52. Cutera has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $49,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,968.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock worth $178,815 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cutera by 629.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Cutera during the third quarter worth about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cutera during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cutera during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Cutera by 521.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

