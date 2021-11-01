Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.33). Aptinyx reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aptinyx.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of APTX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.30. 297,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,823. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 1.7% in the second quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 5,395,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after purchasing an additional 90,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 259,408 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,808,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 105,945 shares during the period. AWH Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 2.9% in the second quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 21.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 106,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptinyx (APTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.