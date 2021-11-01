$20.27 Million in Sales Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2021

Analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will announce sales of $20.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.50 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $19.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $81.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $85.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $81.47 million, with estimates ranging from $80.20 million to $82.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

CVCY stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 18,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,106. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $259.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.86. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $23.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,915.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.