$20.27 Million in Sales Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) will announce sales of $20.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.50 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported sales of $19.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $81.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $85.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $81.47 million, with estimates ranging from $80.20 million to $82.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

CVCY stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 18,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,106. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $259.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.86. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $23.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,915.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

