Zacks: Analysts Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.22 Million

Brokerages predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will report $55.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.72 million and the lowest is $50.21 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted sales of $42.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $215.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.25 million to $229.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $259.26 million, with estimates ranging from $203.67 million to $293.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 816.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 186,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 166,260 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 92,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.31. The stock had a trading volume of 661,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,482. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 90.09%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

