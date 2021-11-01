Zacks: Brokerages Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. Consolidated Water posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million.

Shares of CWCO stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 82,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,883. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.49 million, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

