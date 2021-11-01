FIO Protocol Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $68.19 million and approximately $7.02 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000164 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001309 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001056 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 789,569,942 coins and its circulating supply is 362,981,743 coins. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

