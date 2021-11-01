$0.20 EPS Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Shares of WRE traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $25.48. 800,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.63 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $17.48 and a 1 year high of $27.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 54,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 101,033 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 97,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 70,315 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

