Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) to report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vintage Wine Estates’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.59 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vintage Wine Estates.

VWE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 14.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth $75,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth $120,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter worth $161,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VWE traded down 0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 68,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,878. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Vintage Wine Estates has a 12 month low of 8.88 and a 12 month high of 13.48.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

